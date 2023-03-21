Cueto has his back-field work skipped Monday due to what the Marlins are labeling as general arm soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Manager Skip Schumaker indicated the team isn't concerned, however. "This is a time where there's no reason to push through this general soreness," Schumaker said. "We're [about] a week away. If he needs another extra day, you give people extra days and that's the value of spring training. You're allowed to do that." More worrisome for the Marlins might be Cueto's performance so far this spring -- the 37-year-old got tagged for 11 runs in 3.2 innings over two starts before leaving camp for the WBC, and he wasn't much better in one start for the Dominican Republic, coughing up three runs over two innings in his only appearance. Cueto is still penciled into a spot in the Opening Day rotation, but if Miami determines he needs more time to round into shape, it could open the door for Braxton Garrett to get a start or two in April. Cueto is currently set to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, and if all goes well he could see game action as soon as Friday.