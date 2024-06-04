Cueto has agreed to push back the opt-out date of his minor-league contract with the Rangers to June 14, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 in Houston reports.

The two sides have also agreed to a second opt-out date of July 1. Cueto could have exercised the initial opt-out clause in his minor-league contract on June 1, and there probably would have been interest in the 38-year-old after he posted a 2.40 ERA in three starts with Triple-A Round Rock. However, Cueto has ultimately decided to stay put, at least for now.