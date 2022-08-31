The Marlins scratched Rojas from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays with right wrist discomfort, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

As a result of Rojas' removal from the lineup, Joey Wendle will shift over from third base to shortstop, while Jon Berti cracks the starting nine at the hot corner rather than receiving the day off. Rojas will get two days off to heal up from the wrist injury, as the Marlins are off the schedule Thursday before returning to action Friday in Atlanta.