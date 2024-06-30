Rojas went 3-for-5 with four RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Giants.

Rojas recorded RBI singles in two of his first three trips to the plate before also coming around to score himself during a four-run fourth inning for Los Angeles. The shortstop would continue to generate offense throughout the night, finishing with a season-high four RBI. Rojas has now recorded multiple hits in four of his last six games, going 10-for-22 (.454) over that stretch with three doubles, four RBI and five runs scored. He's batting .323 overall in June.