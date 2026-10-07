Rojas (back) said after Tuesday's NLDS Game 3 win in Atlanta that he isn't concerned about his availability moving forward, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Rojas was lifted from Tuesday's contest in the eighth inning due to tightness in his left lower back/hip area. It's unlikely the right-handed-hitting Rojas would start versus Atlanta's Game 4 starter, righty Tyler Mahle, even if he were 100 percent, but it sounds like he expects to be available off the bench. Rojas is 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in the first three games of the series.