Rojas received a cortisone injection in his right labrum and plans to play through the issue, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Rojas aggravated a right shoulder injury during a diving attempt in the eighth inning, but the veteran shortstop told reporters after the game that he plans to play through the injury after getting a cortisone injection. He finished the game 1-for-3 and has a .704 OPS with three home runs and 20 RBI across 226 plate appearances this season.