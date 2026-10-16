Rojas announced after Thursday's Game 4 of the NLCS that he's retiring, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Rojas played in 100-plus regular-season games in each of his final six seasons, and he served primarily in a utility role during the last four years with the Dodgers. He slashed .267/.312/.391 with four home runs, 23 RBI, one stolen base and 23 runs over 107 regular-season appearances in 2026, and he's elected to call it quits after his club was eliminated in the National League Championship Series by the Brewers.