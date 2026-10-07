Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Rojas (back) is feeling "not great" and will be unavailble off the bench for Game 4 of the NLDS versus Atlanta, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Rojas had to be lifted from Game 3 on Tuesday because of tightness in his left lower back/hip area. The veteran infielder expressed optimism after that contest that he'd be available for Game 4, but Roberts will play it safe and rest Rojas. The skipper noted that there's been no consideration to this point regarding the removal of Rojas from the NLDS roster, in large part because it would make him ineligible for the NLCS.