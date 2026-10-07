Rojas was removed from Game 3 of the NLDS against Atlanta on Tuesday due to a lower-back injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Rojas injured himself while taking a swing in the eighth inning and was unable to finish his at-bat. The Dodgers will presumably send him in for imaging and could provide an update on his status after the game. If he ends up having to be replaced on the team's NLDS roster, he would be ineligible to play until the beginning of the World Series (if Los Angeles were to advance that far).