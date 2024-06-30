Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

For the first time since Mookie Betts landed on the 10-day injured list June 17 with a fractured wrist, Rojas will head to the bench. While taking over as the Dodgers' everyday shortstop over the past two weeks, Rojas slashed a robust .350/.386/.450 with four extra-base hits (all doubles) over a stretch of 11 starts. Enrique Hernandez will occupy shortstop Sunday in Rojas' stead.