Rojas went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

Rojas sparked the Dodgers' comeback with his fifth-inning homer off Cole Ragans. The long ball was Rojas' first since April 3. The infielder has three multi-hit efforts over his last eight games, but he's also gone hitless three times in that span. For the season, he's at a .280/.330/.449 slash line with three homers, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases over 115 plate appearances. Rojas appears to be out of the mix for time at third base following the Dodgers' trade for Cavan Biggio. It's likely Rojas will settle into a short-side platoon role at second base going forward, sharing the position with Gavin Lux.