Rojas said Saturday expects to be ready by Opening Day after undergoing a hernia surgery during the offseason, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rojas revealed that he developed an infection after the procedure, which delayed his offseason program by a few weeks. The 35-year-old infielder said that he is nearly at full health, and unless he suffers a setback he should be ready for Opening Day. Rojas slashed .283/.337/.410 with eight stolen bases, six home runs and 36 RBI across 337 plate appearances during the 2024 regular season.