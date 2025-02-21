Rojas (sports hernia) will start at third base and bat sixth versus the Cubs on Friday in his Cactus League debut, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Rojas underwent sports hernia surgery early in the offseason and developed an infection that extended his recovery timeline a bit. While he was slightly behind other Dodgers position players at the start of camp, it appears he's now all caught up. Rojas is projected as a reserve infielder for the Dodgers this season.
