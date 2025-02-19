Rojas (sports hernia) took live batting practice against Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki during Wednesday's full-squad workout, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

In addition, Rojas took part in defensive drills Wednesday, per DodgersNation.com. Rojas disclosed Feb. 1 that he underwent sports hernia surgery early in the offseason and developed an infection that lengthened his recovery timeline, but he said he was "pretty close to 100 percent" heading into spring training, according to MLB.com. His ability to take part in live hitting and fielding work Wednesday backs up that assessment, though it's unclear whether Rojas will immediately play in Cactus League games when the Dodgers open their exhibition schedule Thursday. In any case, Rojas doesn't look to be in any danger of missing the Dodgers' season-opening series versus the Cubs in Tokyo, which begins March 18.