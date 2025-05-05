Rojas went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta.

Rojas has hit safely in six of his last seven games dating back to April 23. In that span, he has gone 8-for-15 with three RBI. The infielder is filling a bench role early in 2025, and he's batting .265 with a .647 OPS, one homer, three RBI, three runs scored and no stolen bases over 50 plate appearances. Tommy Edman's (ankle) stay on the injured list has opened up time at second base, but Rojas is competing with Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor, and Hyeseong Kim is also in the mix, though he's come off the bench in his first two major-league games.