Rojas went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI against the Rockies in Monday's 9-5 victory.

With Mookie Betts going down with a fractured left hand Sunday and set to miss several weeks, Rojas appears primed for a near-everyday role at shortstop. He did his best Betts impression Monday, notching three hits for the third time this season and scoring twice. Naturally, fantasy managers shouldn't expect Rojas to come anywhere near Betts' level of production, though the former Miami Marlin is having a solid season at the dish with a .292/.339/.460 slash line, three homers, 10 doubles, 15 RBI, 15 runs and three stolen bases through 121 plate appearances.