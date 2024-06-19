Rojas isn't in the Dodgers' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Rojas will take a seat Wednesday after going 4-for-9 with an RBI and three runs scored through the first two games of the series. He will be replaced at shortstop by Enrique Hernandez, who will bat eighth.
