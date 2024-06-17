Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Sunday's 3-0 win over the Royals that Rojas is expected to see the majority of the starts at shortstop while Mookie Betts is out with a fractured left hand, ESPN.com reports.

Betts suffered the injury in the seventh inning of Sunday's game, when he was hit by a 97.9 mile-per-hour fastball. Fortunately for Betts, the injury is to his non-dominant hand and Roberts said that surgery won't be necessary, but the seven-time All-Star is still likely headed for a multi-week absence. With 760 career MLB starts at shortstop under his belt, Rojas gives the Dodgers a battle-tested option at the position who's a dependable defender, but the 35-year-old doesn't profile as a high-end fantasy contributor. He's been a solid performer when called upon this season -- usually as a fill-in starter against left-handed pitching -- hitting .278 with three home runs and three stolen bases across 116 plate appearances.