Rogers gave up one hit over three scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. He struck out two.

Facing a lineup that included a number of Boston regulars, including Alex Verdugo and top prospect Triston Casas, Rogers breezed through his second outing of the spring. The left-hander has a 6:0 K:BB through five innings so far, and he appears to be on track to put a rough 2022 season behind him, looking more like the pitcher who posted a 2.64 ERA and 28.5 percent strikeout rate in a breakout 2021 campaign.