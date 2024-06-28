Rogers allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four batters over six innings in a no-decision against Philadelphia on Thursday.

Rogers threw just 57 of 103 pitches for strikes and tied a season high with four free passes, but he still managed to record his third consecutive quality start. The southpaw doesn't have any wins in those outings, but he's posted a nice 3.26 ERA with a 12:5 K:BB over 19.1 innings during that stretch. Rogers' ERA on the season still sits at a much less alluring 4.87, though it's at 3.56 across five starts in June.