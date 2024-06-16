Rogers (1-8) took the loss to the Nationals on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks with three strikeouts over seven innings.

Rogers allowed runs on a sacrifice fly by Joey Meneses in the first inning and a solo homer run by Lane Thomas in the third. Rogers logged his best outing of the season but was simply outdueled by rookie DJ Herz, who posted six scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts. Rogers had walked four batters in back-to-back contests, so his command Saturday was certainly a positive. He now owns a 5.09 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 55:31 K:BB on the season and tentatively lines up to face the Mariners next week.