Rogers came away with a no-decision in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Mariners, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw produced his second straight quality start on 90 pitches (58 strikes), but Rogers remains without a win since May 15. He's at least giving himself a better chance of collecting one -- he's lasted at least six innings in three of four starts in June with a 3.33 ERA and 1.03 WHIP, after failing to complete six frames in any of his first 11 outings of the season. Rogers will try to get back in the win column in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Kansas City.