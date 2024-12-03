Rogers has been training at Driveline Baseball in Arizona this offseason in hopes of regaining some velocity, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Rogers averaged just 91.9 mph with his four-seamer in 2024, which was down 1.3 mph from 2023 and nearly three mph from its peak in 2022. Testing at Driveline revealed that Rogers' lower-body strength was lacking, and he believes getting a stronger lower half will allow him to rediscover a few ticks on his fastball. The pitcher also noted that he entered the offseason fully healthy for the first time in a couple years, which has allowed him "to do things in the weight room that I have not been able to do." Rogers posted a 4.92 ERA and 97:56 K:BB over 124.1 innings between the Marlins and Orioles in 2024 and spent the final five weeks of the season in the minors. He'll have to compete for a job in Baltimore's rotation, but upping his velocity will give him a better chance to bounce back in 2025.