Share Video

Link copied!

Rogers has been training at Driveline Baseball in Arizona this offseason in hopes of regaining some velocity, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Rogers averaged just 91.9 mph with his four-seamer in 2024, which was down 1.3 mph from 2023 and nearly three mph from its peak in 2022. Testing at Driveline revealed that Rogers' lower-body strength was lacking, and he believes getting a stronger lower half will allow him to rediscover a few ticks on his fastball. The pitcher also noted that he entered the offseason fully healthy for the first time in a couple years, which has allowed him "to do things in the weight room that I have not been able to do." Rogers posted a 4.92 ERA and 97:56 K:BB over 124.1 innings between the Marlins and Orioles in 2024 and spent the final five weeks of the season in the minors. He'll have to compete for a job in Baltimore's rotation, but upping his velocity will give him a better chance to bounce back in 2025.

More News