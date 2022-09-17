Rogers' early exit Saturday against the Nationals was due to left lat discomfort, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Rogers completed just one inning before exiting the game. While his initial diagnosis could be a lot more severe, the timing of the injury and the fact that the Marlins are nowhere near the playoff race could lead the team to decide to shut him down.
