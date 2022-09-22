Rogers was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain Thursday, retroactive to Sept. 19, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Rogers has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a Grade 1 lat strain, so his move to the injured list was expected. However, the southpaw should be able to have a relatively normal offseason program since his strain isn't considered particularly severe. Braxton Garrett was called up Thursday and will likely take Rogers' place in the starting rotation.