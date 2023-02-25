Rogers added a sinker to his repertoire this offseason while also focusing on cleaning up his mechanics, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

"I'm in a lot better spot mechanically and mentally than last year," Rogers said Thursday. "I really went into the offseason kind of fixing a few mechanical problems that I was honestly searching all year for last year. ... Going through what I went through last year, it really helped me as far as my mental game [goes], being at rock bottom, [which was] something I had never gone through before." After a rough 2022, the southpaw is looking to regain the form that saw him post a 2.64 ERA and 20.1 percent K%-BB% over 133 big-league innings in 2021. Rogers is expected to begin the season in the Miami rotation, but his leash could be a short one if he stumbles out of the gate.