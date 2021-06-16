Carrasco (hamstring) was cleared to restart his throwing program Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Carrasco is ready to ramp up again after he received a platelet-rich plasma injection last week that apparently helped clear up the lingering pain he had been feeling in his strained right hamstring. According to DiComo, Carrasco was able to take part in a more intensive game of catch than is typical for rehabbing pitchers, so the 34-year-old could end up resuming mound work sooner than anticipated following his brief shutdown. The Mets maintain hope that Carrasco will be able to return from the 60-day injured list to make his 2021 debut at some point in July, most likely after the All-Star break.