Carrasco allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Wednesday.

Carrasco was decent in the outing, throwing 63 of 91 pitches for strikes and yielding a modest two runs. He recorded only four swinging strikes and three punchouts, however, and departed after just five frames. Carrasco has exceeded five innings just once over his past six starts, and he has just one victory over that span. The veteran hurler hasn't been much of a fantasy asset with a 5.27 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 54:23 K:BB over 70 innings on the season.