Carrasco (3-6) allowed a run on four hits over six innings Friday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Blue Jays.

Carrasco kept Toronto off the board until he coughed up a solo homer to Vladimir Guerrero in the fourth inning. Carrasco entered Friday's game in a rough stretch, going 0-4 with a 5.96 ERA over his previous five starts since his last win May 5. The veteran righty lowered his season ERA to 5.40 with a 51:21 K:BB after punching out a season-high seven batters Friday. With Gavin Williams (elbow) expected to return soon, Carrasco's role moving forward is unclear.