Diaz (knee) told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that he believes he can join the Mets before the end of the season. "If everything keeps going how it's going, we've got a chance to pitch," said Diaz. "The trainers and doctors will decide, but I feel great. Let's see what's coming for us."

Mets general manager Billy Eppler initially announced in mid-March that Diaz would miss eight months -- thus the entire 2023 season -- after the closer suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee while celebrating Team Puerto Rico's win over Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Then came word in April that it could be closer to a six-month overall recovery process, which would point him toward a return sometime in mid-to-late September. Diaz has been doing some light jogging and other cardio workouts, though there's currently no timetable for when he might resume throwing.