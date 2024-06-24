The league has suspended Diaz for 10 games for violating the foreign-substance policy, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Diaz was ejected from Sunday's game against the Cubs after failing the "sticky substance" from the crew chief upon entering the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. Diaz has the option to appeal, but if he doesn't, the 30-year-old closer will be out until July 6 against the Pirates. If Diaz opts to not appeal, Adam Ottavino and Reed Garrett will be the likely candidates to step in for save opportunities.