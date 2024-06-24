Diaz was ejected from Sunday's game against the Cubs for the use of an illegal substance following an inspection from the crew chief, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

Diaz failed the "sticky substance" check upon entering the game in the bottom of the ninth inning with the Mets up 5-2. If MLB concurs with the crew chief's assessment, Diaz will receive an automatic 10-game suspension, so the Mets may be without their closer for some time. Expect a decision on a suspension to be announced before the Mets' next game Tuesday versus the Yankees. Reed Garrett and Adam Ottavino would likely be first in line for saves should Diaz receive a 10-game ban and choose not to appeal.