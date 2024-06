Diaz will begin serving his 10-game foreign substance suspension Tuesday after declining to appeal the ruling, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

While adamant he didn't use anything illegal, Diaz likely stood little chance of winning an appeal, so he'll get the suspension over with now. The closer will be eligible to return July 6. Adam Ottavino, Jake Diekman and Reed Garrett are candidates for save chances while Diaz is unavailable.