Diaz earned the save in Tuesday's 7-6 victory over San Francisco. He pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and no walks with no strikeouts.

After an RBI double by Pete Alonso provided New York with the lead in the top of the ninth inning, Diaz entered in the bottom of the frame to gather his second save since returning from the injured list June 13. The flamethrowing closer yielded a leadoff single to Jonah Heim before inducing a groundball double play and flyout for his seventh save this season. After struggling with an 8.68 ERA over 9.1 innings in May, Diaz looks healthy again and has regained control of the Mets closer role.