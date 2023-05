Scherzer (3-2) gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out six in five innings en route to the win Sunday against the Nationals.

This was Scherzer's first start since giving up six earned runs in 3.1 innings May 3 in Detroit, so it's nice to see him back on track, especially since noting a week ago that he has been pitching through shoulder discomfort in addition to his recent neck spasms. Scherzer lines up to pitch at home this weekend against Cleveland.