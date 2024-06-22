Scherzer (back/thumb) said Saturday that he'll return from the 60-day injured list to start in Sunday's series finale against the Royals, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After completing his recovery from offseason back surgery in addition to moving past the thumb and forearm injuries that slowed down his rehab process, Scherzer was originally scheduled to make his 2024 debut Saturday. The Rangers ultimately elected to push Scherzer back another day, with manager Bruce Bochy opting to go with Jon Gray for the second game of the series. With Scherzer set to take the mound Sunday, Dane Dunning will be pushed back to start in Monday's series opener against the Brewers. After being acquired from the Mets ahead of the trade deadline last season, Scherzer went 4-2 over eight regular-season starts with the Rangers, posting a 3.20 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 53:15 K:BB in 45 innings.