Scherzer (thumb) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is in line to face live batters Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scherzer is progressing in his recovery from right thumb inflammation that landed him on the 15-day injured list in late March. He'll continue to build up his workload and pitch count, and how his thumb responds following Wednesday's session will give the Blue Jays a better sense of when the veteran right-hander can return.