The Rangers activated Scherzer (back/thumb) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start in Sunday's series finale against the Royals.

Scherzer will make his season debut Sunday after having his start Saturday pushed back in favor of Jon Gray. Scherzer began the season on the injured list following offseason back surgery, and his rehab assignment was delayed due to separate thumb and forearm issues. In his last rehab start June 15, Scherzer allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over 4.2 innings. Sunday's start should provide clarity on whether the 39-year-old right-hander will work under any restrictions in his first big-league action since Game 3 of the 2023 World Series in October.