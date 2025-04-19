Scherzer (thumb) is hoping to begin playing catch early next week, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander received another cortisone injection in his troublesome thumb this week, and he'll join the Blue Jays on Monday to get checked on by the team's trainers. If he avoids any further setbacks, Scherzer could potentially come off the IL in mid-May, but first he'll need to show he can last more than 50 or so pitches in an outing without the digit becoming an issue again.
