Scherzer will take a couple days off from throwing after receiving another cortisone injection in his injured right thumb, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Scherzer felt renewed soreness after the first injection and it was recommended he get another shot for the thumb after he visited with a hand specialist Wednesday. He is expected to resume throwing Monday or Tuesday. A timetable for Scherzer's return won't be available until he's able to ramp up his throwing and is pain-free.
