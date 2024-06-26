Scherzer (thumb) is listed as the Rangers' probable starting pitcher for Friday's game in Baltimore, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Scherzer returned from the 60-day injured list to make his 2024 debut for the big club this past Sunday and was in vintage form in a win over the Royals, tossing five scoreless innings and allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out four. Though he experienced no setbacks in his return from offseason back surgery nor the nerve problem in his right arm that cropped up in late April, Scherzer was pulled earlier than expected from Sunday's outing due to thumb soreness. Per McFarland, Scherzer was able to complete a 25-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, and while the right-hander acknowledged he was still contending with some soreness in the thumb, it doesn't look as though it'll prevent him from making his second start of the season this weekend.