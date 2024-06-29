Scherzer (1-1) took the loss against the Orioles on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Scherzer surrendered a solo home run to Colton Cowser in the fourth inning and an RBI single to Gunnar Henderson in the fifth. He retired the first batter of the sixth frame but was pulled at 77 pitches, as he is still building up his pitch count. The 39-year-old passed Greg Maddux for 11th on the all-time strikeout list and now has 3,375 career punchouts. In two starts this season, he owns a 1.74 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB over 10.1 innings and lines up to face the Padres next week.