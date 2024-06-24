Scherzer (1-0) picked up the win Sunday, allowing one hit and no walks with four strikeouts across five scoreless innings against Kansas City.

Scherzer showed no signs of rust after missing the first 12 weeks of the season recovering from offseason back surgery and battling thumb and forearm injuries, retiring the first 13 batters he faced and picking up the victory. Though he completed five innings, Scherzer was pulled after 57 pitches and should continue to have his workload monitored during his next few starts. Still, the three-time Cy Young winner looked like himself Sunday and is on track to face the Orioles at Camden Yards next weekend.