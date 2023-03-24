Scherzer will start Opening Day against the Marlins on Thursday.

Scherzer will draw the Opening Day nod in his second season with the Mets, earning the spot over newly-acquired Justin Verlander. Scherzer was especially sharp in 2022 with New York, posting a career-low 2.29 ERA while striking out 173 batters over 145.1 innings in 23 starts with the club.

