Scherzer will start Opening Day against the Marlins on Thursday.
Scherzer will draw the Opening Day nod in his second season with the Mets, earning the spot over newly-acquired Justin Verlander. Scherzer was especially sharp in 2022 with New York, posting a career-low 2.29 ERA while striking out 173 batters over 145.1 innings in 23 starts with the club.
More News
-
Mets' Max Scherzer: Dominates defending champs•
-
Mets' Max Scherzer: Set to start on Opening Day•
-
Mets' Max Scherzer: Dominant against Team Nicaragua•
-
Mets' Max Scherzer: Tagged for seven unearned Friday•
-
Mets' Max Scherzer: Spring debut coming Sunday•
-
Mets' Max Scherzer: Serves up four homers in Game 1•