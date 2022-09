The Mets are hoping to activate Scherzer (side) from the injured list when first eligible Sept. 19, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer has not had any hiccups since landing on the injured list last week, and when asked if Scherzer would return the first chance he can, manager Buck Showalter responded, "That's the hope." The next step in Scherzer's recovery will be either a simulated game or a rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse -- both which would take place Wednesday.