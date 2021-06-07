Rutschman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, two walks and two runs Sunday in Double-A Bowie's 13-11 loss to Hartford.

Following a huge weekend in which he went 6-for-12 with four extra-base hits (two home runs, two doubles) and two walks over three games, Rutschman now maintains a 1.036 OPS through his first month at Double-A. The 23-year-old's bat certainly looks like it could be MLB-ready, but the Orioles will likely want to see him show more growth as a defender behind the dish before his promotion is seriously considered. A 2022 MLB debut still seems like the most realistic outcome for Rutschman.