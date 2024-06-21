Rutschman went 3-for-5 with a double, two walks and three runs scored in Thursday's 17-5 win over the Yankees.

This was the catcher's second multi-hit effort over his last nine games, a span in which he's gone a meager 7-for-35 (.200). Rutschman started the year hot at the plate, but his struggles haven't cost him much playing time and he remains productive. He's hitting .293 with an .814 OPS, 14 home runs, 53 RBI, 39 runs scored and one stolen base over 70 contests this season.