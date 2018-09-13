Cobb (finger) will be sidelined for at least one more week, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Cobb is set to miss his next start due to a blister. If all goes well, the Orioles are hoping the right-hander will be able to rejoin the starting rotation during the team's three-game series against the Yankees that runs Sept. 21-23. It's still unknown who will take his turn in the rotation Sunday.