Orioles' Cody Sedlock: Lands on DL
Sedlock was placed on the disabled list with a strained right shoulder, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Sedlock hit the DL a couple times in 2017, once with a right elbow flexor strain and then again with a forearm strain in his throwing arm. Over three appearance with High-A Frederick this season, he's logged a 13.50 ERA and 2.75 WHIP over 9.1 innings.
