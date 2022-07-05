Mountcastle is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers due to a sinus issue, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Mountcastle's ailment doesn't sound like a major concern, as the Orioles are likely just erring on the side of caution by withholding him from the lineup while he's under the weather. Adley Rutschman will serve as Baltimore's designated hitter while Mountcastle takes a seat, opening up a starting role behind the plate for No. 2 backstop Robinson Chirinos.